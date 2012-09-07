ROME, Sept 7 Irish low-cost airline Ryanair said
it took a plane out of service at the request of Italian health
authorities after passengers complained of insect bites, and had
it disinfected before being returned to service.
Ryanair said on Friday two passengers who travelled from
Billund, Denmark to Ciampino, Italy, had made a complaint while
waiting in the terminal to collect baggage.
"As the source of these alleged insect bites was unknown,
Ryanair was happy to disinfect the aircraft overnight before
returning it to service on Friday Sept. 7," it said.
News agency Ansa and several Italian news outlets reported
that medics diagnosed tick bites, prompting airport authorities
to call pest control.