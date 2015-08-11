(Refiled to correct spelling in first instance of 'referrals')
DUBLIN Aug 11 Ryanair aims to take on
the online travel companies with a new website that will offer
its 100 million annual passengers flight price comparisons,
cheap hotel rooms and location-sensitive restaurant discounts,
its chief executive said.
The overhaul of the Ryanair.com site, being developed by
about 200 IT staff hired over the past 18 months, is in part a
defensive strategy to avoid becoming dependent on third-party
sites such as Skyscanner.com and Google Flights for
ticket sales.
Ryanair's plans contrast with that of Lufthansa,
which is also seeking to direct more customers to its own
website but by introducing a fee for bookings made using the
global distribution systems (GDSs) such as Amadeus,
Sabre and
Travelport.
"We want to become the Amazon.com of travel in
Europe, with a whole load of additional services: price
comparison, cut-rate hotels, discounted football tickets,
concert tickets," Michael O'Leary told Reuters.
"We want to be the disruptor that goes out and disrupts the
original disruptors," he added.
The basic function of the new Ryanair.com website will be a
fare comparison service that shows the cost of flights from both
Ryanair and its rivals.
O'Leary last month contacted the heads of easyJet,
Lufthansa, Air France-KLM and British
Airways and Iberia owner IAG with an offer to share
real-time fare data.
But easyJet and AirFrance have already rejected the offer
and Ryanair is instead considering 'scraping' prices using
internet tools to show them on the site without their rivals'
permission, O'Leary said.
Ryanair sees providing price comparisons as essential if it
is to avoid becoming dependent on third-party websites, like
Skyscanner, which O'Leary said failed in an attempt a few years
ago to levy a charge on Ryanair of 3 euros per booking.
Skyscanner makes money through advertising and by charging
airlines fees for booking referrals.
"We need to be careful ... we are very wary not to allow
Google to become the avenue by which we sell 50, 60, 80 percent
of our tickets," he said. Ryanair sells 95 percent of its
tickets through its own website, but significant volumes are
referrals from price comparison sites.
Ryanair.com currently sells hotel rooms in a partnership
with Priceline Group's Booking.com, but O'Leary said
that Ryanair wants to become a direct distributor of unsold
hotel rooms by charging lower levys than rival sites such as
Booking.com and Expedia Inc's Hotels.com.
"We thought ... Why don't we take away the hotel disruptors,
the Booking.coms, who the hotels generally hate because they
charge them 40 percent of their revenue, and sell them for 10
percent?"
It is intended that the website, which Ryanair says will be
launched this autumn, will also provide user-created reviews of
hotels, restaurants and cities in competition with sites like
Tripadvisor, he said.
The site will also try to mimic Amazon.com by harvesting
detailed customer data to push targeted offers by email and
smartphone app in real time, including location-sensitive offers
from shops and restaurants.
The app will also offer customers ancillary services such as
fast-track boarding, allocated seating and extra bags, taking
account of the customers past buying habits and any specific
circumstances such as delayed flights, heavy traffic or long
queues at security, he said.
