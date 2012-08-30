MILAN Aug 30 Loss-making Italian airline
Meridiana-Air Italy has axed two local flights to the
southern Italian city of Bari in protest against what it called
"unfair competition" by budget rival Ryanair.
The Italian airline, borne out of the recent merger of two
local carriers, said it will stop the Verona-Bari and Milan
Linate-Bari connections as of Sept. 16. Bari is a gateway to the
Puglia, home to many beach resorts and holiday destinations.
Small airports in Italy gave funds to Ryanair for it to
develop international routes, Meridiana-Air Italy said. But
instead, the Irish carrier is using the money to subsidise
flights within Italy, directly competing with local carriers,
Meridiana-Air Italy said.
"Meridiana-Air Italy will verify the competitive conditions
in each single airport. Should it find distortions, it will
immediately axe the connection," the group said in a statement.
Meridiana-Air Italy reported on Wednesday a first-half net
loss of 60.9 million euros, compared with a pro-forma loss of
67.3 million euros a year earlier, when the two groups had not
yet merged.
Ryanair's head of communications, Stephen McNamara, said:
"Ryanair does not comment on rumour or speculation and
encourages all airlines to lower fares and compete, instead of
making false claims and complaining".