BRUSSELS May 23 Ryanair could deploy up to 30 planes to Italy at short notice if Alitalia collapses or is forced to slash capacity as part of restructuring, the chief executive of the Irish airline Michael O'Leary said on Tuesday.

Alitalia went into administration this month for the second time in less than a decade after workers rejected a restructuring plan.

Ryanair could deploy up to 20 planes at short notice this summer to fill any gap left by Alitalia contracting its short-haul services by moving capacity from other routes and by extending leases on planes, O'Leary told a press conference.

In the coming months Ryanair's capacity for possible redeployment to Italy will increase to 30 planes, O'Leary said.

