BRUSSELS May 23 Ryanair could deploy up
to 30 planes to Italy at short notice if Alitalia collapses or
is forced to slash capacity as part of restructuring, the chief
executive of the Irish airline Michael O'Leary said on Tuesday.
Alitalia went into administration this month for the second
time in less than a decade after workers rejected a
restructuring plan.
Ryanair could deploy up to 20 planes at short notice this
summer to fill any gap left by Alitalia contracting its
short-haul services by moving capacity from other routes and by
extending leases on planes, O'Leary told a press conference.
In the coming months Ryanair's capacity for possible
redeployment to Italy will increase to 30 planes, O'Leary said.
(Reporting by Julia Fioretti; editing by Susan Thomas)