* Competition investigation halted until appeal heard
* Ryanair says probe 'out of time' on 2006 Aer Lingus deal
DUBLIN Nov 25 A British court has
suspended a competition probe into Ryanair's minority
stake in Irish rival Aer Lingus to allow an appeal
against the investigation, Ryanair said on Friday.
Britain's Office of Fair Trading (OFT) last year launched a
probe into whether Ryanair's near 29.8 percent holding in Aer
Lingus gave it the power to influence the former state carrier's
commercial policy and hampered competition.
Ryanair challenged the OFT move, saying it no longer had
jurisdiction over the deal, which was closed in 2006.
The UK Court of Appeal on Thursday ordered a stay of the OFT
probe until after a full hearing on the case scheduled for
mid-2012, Ryanair said in a statement. Court officials were not
immediately available for comment.
Ryanair mounted a public takeover for all of Aer Lingus in
October 2006, but the European Commission investigated the bid
and decided to prohibit it in June 2007.
(Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)