DUBLIN May 4 The attacks on Brussels in March continue to dampen demand for flying in Europe, though traffic was strong during the Easter holidays, Ryanair chief executive Michael O'Leary said on Wednesday.

O'Leary last month predicted Ryanair's profits would fall by 10-20 million euros ($12-23 million) in January-March as a result of the Brussels attacks and air traffic control strikes, and forecast airlines would have to cut fares.

British Airways-owner IAG and Lufthansa in recent days cited the Brussels attacks as a factor in trimming growth plans for the year.

"The Brussels effect has dampened demand into April-May though funnily enough it did not create as much disruption over the Easter period, but I think that's because a lot of families had holidays booked," O'Leary told journalists at a conference in Dublin.

He said Brussels Zaventem airport, where suicide bombs killed 16 people, would be back up to full capacity by the end of June and the impact on summer demand would depend on whether there were further attacks.

"The danger for us is that you have one or two more of these events somewhere in Europe during the summer and that will effect confidence," he said.

Asked if he was concerned about summer demand, O'Leary said he was "always worried about (consumer) confidence ... business is going great and when business is going great, that's when you worry."

Ryanair is due to announce its results for the year to the end of March on May 23.

($1 = 0.8695 euros) (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Mark Potter)