DUBLIN May 4 The attacks on Brussels in March
continue to dampen demand for flying in Europe, though traffic
was strong during the Easter holidays, Ryanair chief executive
Michael O'Leary said on Wednesday.
O'Leary last month predicted Ryanair's profits would fall by
10-20 million euros ($12-23 million) in January-March as a
result of the Brussels attacks and air traffic control strikes,
and forecast airlines would have to cut fares.
British Airways-owner IAG and Lufthansa
in recent days cited the Brussels attacks as a factor in
trimming growth plans for the year.
"The Brussels effect has dampened demand into April-May
though funnily enough it did not create as much disruption over
the Easter period, but I think that's because a lot of families
had holidays booked," O'Leary told journalists at a conference
in Dublin.
He said Brussels Zaventem airport, where suicide bombs
killed 16 people, would be back up to full capacity by the end
of June and the impact on summer demand would depend on whether
there were further attacks.
"The danger for us is that you have one or two more of these
events somewhere in Europe during the summer and that will
effect confidence," he said.
Asked if he was concerned about summer demand, O'Leary said
he was "always worried about (consumer) confidence ... business
is going great and when business is going great, that's when you
worry."
Ryanair is due to announce its results for the year to the
end of March on May 23.
