Hong Kong shares end lower as short-sellers target China firms
June 7 Hong Kong stocks ended Wednesday lower after hitting a fresh 23-month intraday high, with more listed companies in the city targetted by short-sellers.
DUBLIN, July 4 Ryanair, Europe's largest low-cost airline, saw passenger numbers increase to 7.8 million in June, a 6 percent increase from a year ago, the company said on Wednesday.
Ryanair, which launched a third bid to take over Irish rival Aer Lingus last month, said its average seat sales -- its load factor -- were running at 84 percent of capacity for the month, unchanged from June 2011.
June 7 Hong Kong stocks ended Wednesday lower after hitting a fresh 23-month intraday high, with more listed companies in the city targetted by short-sellers.
* New sales promotions put Ford on track for Q2 growth -statement