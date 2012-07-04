DUBLIN, July 4 Ryanair, Europe's largest low-cost airline, saw passenger numbers increase to 7.8 million in June, a 6 percent increase from a year ago, the company said on Wednesday.

Ryanair, which launched a third bid to take over Irish rival Aer Lingus last month, said its average seat sales -- its load factor -- were running at 84 percent of capacity for the month, unchanged from June 2011.