COPENHAGEN, March 18 Danish workers surrounded
Ryanair's first flight from Copenhagen to Dublin on
Wednesday and delayed its departure by three hours in a protest
over employment terms.
The dispute has been rumbling since Ryanair announced new
Copenhagen routes in October to Dublin, London, Warsaw and
Milan, operated under Irish employment rules. Trade unions argue
their workers should be treated under Danish employment rules,
generous by most European standards.
Passengers were prevented from boarding the flight by
protesters waving Danish flags, who defied police calls to allow
the Boeing 737 to leave.
In a statement, Ryanair called on Danish authorities "to
take all necessary action to prevent any repeat of this unlawful
blockade," which it said was carried out by "non-Ryanair
individuals".
It said it planned to open its new Copehagen base on
schedule next week.
