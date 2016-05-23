DUBLIN May 23 Budget carrier Ryanair Holdings
PLC said on Monday it plans to cut fares by 7 percent on
average this fiscal year to bolster its market share as
intensifying competition hits Europe's airline business.
The Irish airline, Europe's largest by passenger numbers,
outlined the fares cuts at it reported net profit of 1.24
billion euros ($1.39 billion) for the year ended March 2016,
just short of a forecast of 1.25 billion euros compiled in a
company poll of analysts' estimates.
Last yeat's net profit was 43 percent more than the 867
million euros reported for the year to March 2015.
Ryanair said in a statement it "cautiously" expected net
profit to increase by approximately 13 percent in the year to
March 2017, to between 1.38 billion euros and 1.43 billion
euros, less than the consensus of 1.47 billion in a poll of over
10 analysts compiled by the company ahead of the results.
($1 = 0.8906 euros)
