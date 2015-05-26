* Profit up 66 pct in year to March 31
* Eyes 10 percent growth in current financial year
* Says half of 10 mln new passengers will be at primary
airports
* Does not expect to make summer fare cuts
(Recasts, adds CEO and analyst comments, updates shares)
By Conor Humphries
DUBLIN, May 26 Ryanair forecast a 10
percent rise in profit and passenger numbers in its current
financial year as it targets more primary airports and improves
its online offering to compete better with rivals such as
easyJet and former flag carriers.
The success of its recent image makeover, however, means the
Irish airline does not expect to have to slash prices to gain
market share. After posting full-year profit up 66 percent,
Chief Executive Michael O'Leary said average fares would remain
broadly flat in the key summer months, while easyJet expects a 4
percent drop in revenue per seat in the three months to
June.
Ryanair has made huge strides in catching up with rivals
since launching its Always Getting Better campaign last year to
shake off a reputation for terrible service. The scheme has
included lower fees, flexible tickets for business travellers
and a shift away from small regional airports.
The profit jump in the year to March 31 was on passenger
numbers up 11 percent, compared with an original estimate of 4
percent. Its share price is up 67 percent from a year ago,
against a fall of 2.6 percent for the Thomson Reuters European
airline index
"Even we have been surprised at how customers have responded
to the customer improvements," O'Leary said in a conference
call.
He made repeated comparisons with easyJet, whose high
profitability in 2013 prompted Ryanair to change its business
model and target customers who are less price-sensitive.
Ryanair was hit less hard than easyJet by French air traffic
control strikes in April, O'Leary said. The strikes cost Ryanair
less than 5 million euros ($5.5 million), he said, against the
25 million pound ($38.5 million) hit reported by
easyJet.
O'Leary also released a slide detailing how Ryanair had
poached passengers on a number of London routes, including to
Edinburgh, Glasgow, Lisbon and Cologne.
'COMPETING AND BEATING'
"Increasingly we are competing and beating easyJet on
service, both in terms of frequency, punctuality and customer
experience, and going after that key business market," he said.
Analysts and investors were more sceptical, pointing out
that Ryanair and easyJet compete directly on less than 5 percent
of routes, a number that is closer to 30 percent when calculated
by city pairs rather than airport pairs.
While Ryanair has a clear cost advantage, it will take a
long time to build up its position in key airports, Investec
analyst Robert Murphy said. "EasyJet has been operating at these
airports, not just since last year, but since the turn of the
millennium."
Some investors took fright when easyJet's warning about a
drop in revenue per seat prompted suggestions that Ryanair would
make aggressive price cuts.
However, O'Leary said fares would be "broadly flat" in the
six months to September, which he later clarified as falls of
between 0 percent and 2 percent.
"Everyone was holding their breath for the past fortnight,
waiting for the largest low-cost carrier to show the way ... The
sector can exhale now," Investec's Murphy said.
Pauline McPherson, co-fund manager at the Kames Global
Equity Fund, said that the biggest positive from Ryanair's
results day was commentary that rivals were cutting routes
rather than dropping fares, effectively conceding that they
cannot compete.
"This is now a travel offering that is far more comparable,
in terms of route and passenger experience, with the flag
carriers," she said.
Ryanair shares were up 4.9 percent by 1515 GMT, against a 2
percent gain for easyJet.
($1 = 0.9168 euros)
(Additional reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by David
Goodman)