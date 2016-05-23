(Adds 'in terms of traffic' in paragraph 6.)
* Budget carrier to cut winter fares by more than 10 percent
* Full-year profit up 43 pct, in line with forecasts
* Expects profit growth to slow to 13 pct in 2016/17
* Low fares could weigh on profit by 2018
By Conor Humphries
DUBLIN, May 23 Ryanair, Europe's largest
low-cost airline, is prepared for a fare war to break out later
this year and will cut its own fares sharply to increase its
market share to sustain profits, it said on Monday.
The Irish airline, Europe's largest by passenger numbers,
also reported a 43 percent increase in net profits to 1.24
billion euros ($1.39 billion) in the year ended March 31, in
line with analysts' forecasts.
The cuts in fares, which will be focused on the winter
season, will heap further pressure on rivals who have already
warned about the impact of increasing competition on fares and
have trimmed some plans for increases in capacity as a result.
Ryanair's profit growth will also slow to 13 percent in the
year to end-March 2017, with its fares expected to fall by an
average of 7 percent over the year and by between 10 percent and
12 percent in the winter months compared with a year ago, Chief
Executive Michael O'Leary said.
"If there is a fare war in Europe, then Ryanair will be the
winner," he said in a video presentation following publication
of its results. Any revision to the forecast for average fares
was more likely to be down than up, he added.
The lower fares will enable Ryanair to boost its passenger
numbers by 9 percent to 116 million passengers, increasing its
leadership of European aviation in terms of traffic.
"This is a competitive signal to the legacy incumbents that
this winter Ryanair intends to take further share," Investec
analyst Robert Murphy said.
Rivals including British Airways owner IAG,
Lufthansa and Air France-KLM have warned
recently about the impact of increasing competition on fares.
Lufthansa Chief Executive Carsten Spohr told reporters last
week there was "too much capacity in the market."
O'Leary also said he was more cautious than rivals about the
summer period, when European airlines make almost all of their
profit, saying fares in the three months to the end of September
would be "flat if not slightly down."
He warned, however, that the combination of falling fares
and increasing oil prices could weigh on profitability in the
year to March 2018.
Ryanair described as "cautious" a forecast of a rise in
profit to between 1.38 billion euros and 1.43 billion euros for
the current financial year. That is short of the consensus
market forecast of 1.47 billion euros according to a poll of
more than 10 analysts conducted by the company.
Ryanair's shares outperformed rivals last year as it
improved its customer service without increasing fares, but its
share price performance has been in line with that of the sector
since the start of the year.
Ryanair shares were up 1.5 percent at 13.41 euros at 0925
GMT on Monday. On a morning that the oil price fell around 1
percent, rival easyJet's shares were up 0.5 percent at
14.77 pounds while Lufthansa, IAG and Air France's shares were
all up between 1 and 2 percent.
