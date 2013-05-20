* Income from extra charges surges 20 pct
By Conor Humphries
DUBLIN, May 20 A sharp rise in earnings from
add-on charges for items such as baggage and pre-assigned
seating helped boost Ryanair's earnings above
expectations in the past year, lifting its shares to a record
high.
Ryanair, which helped pioneer a business model in which low
ticket prices are supplemented with charges for extras like
printing boarding passes and carrying luggage, flew 5 percent
more passengers last year, but earned 20 percent more on extras.
That helped lift net profit 13 percent to a record 569
million euros ($730 million) in the year through March, ahead of
an average analyst forecast of 558 million in a company poll.
Its shares rose more than 9 percent to a 6.90 euros peak.
Chief Executive Michael O'Leary said the result was a
"testimony to the strength of Ryanair's ultra-low cost model."
Key to the increase in so called "ancillary" charges was the
roll-out of a scheme to allow the advance booking of specific
seats across the network, allowing passengers to bypass the
sometimes unruly rush to secure good seats on Ryanair flights.
Ryanair said the service had proved particularly popular
with businesspeople trading down from Europe's older national
carriers, many of which are struggling to deal with high fuel
prices and more cost-conscious travellers.
Ryanair regularly raises the ire of customers and consumer
groups by introducing charges for everything from printing
boarding cards to booking flights on its web site.
But O'Leary, its outspoken boss, insists the fact Ryanair
flies more international passengers than any other airline makes
Ryanair the "world's favourite airline", a slogan previously
used by British Airways.
It remains to be seen if Ryanair can sustain the same level
of growth in add-ons. Chief Operating Officer Michael Cawley
said in an interview last week it was difficult to predict
ancillary revenues in the medium term, saying management had
been surprised by the success of reserved seating.
He said ancillaries would likely grow a little ahead of
passenger growth.
SLOWER GROWTH
Total revenue increased 13 percent to 4.9 billion euros as
average fares increased by 6 percent. Costs, measured per
passenger mile, increased 8 percent, mainly due to an 18 percent
increase in the price of fuel.
In a relatively downbeat outlook, O'Leary forecast profit
would grow by 5 percent at most in the coming year, with prices
for fuel and air traffic control eating into profits.
Capacity growth will slow to 3 percent from 5 last year as
it waits for deliveries to begin on 175 Boeing jets it
ordered in March and most of that will come from grounding fewer
planes in the traditionally weaker winter months.
But Ryanair typically underestimates its performance at the
start of the year and Ryanair Chief Financial Officer Howard
Millar described the outlook as "cautious." A year ago Ryanair
had forecast net profit of between 400 million euros and 440
million for the year to March 2013.
Analyst Stephen Furlong at Davy Stockbrokers said: "It's not
unusual that the guidance is quite cautious, but they are still
forecasting higher profits ... Their cash generation remains
spectacular."
The company had net cash of 61 million euros at year end
despite having returned almost 500 million to shareholders in
November.
O'Leary added that profit in the first quarter to the end of
June will be lower as the busy Easter period fell in the fourth
quarter. But bookings on new routes, which include Morocco, the
Netherlands and Greece, in the coming summer were ahead of
expectations, albeit with fares at modest levels.
Profit growth of 5 percent would still be impressive
compared with some of Ryanair's peers. Airlines like British
Airways-owner IAG, Lufthansa and Air
France-KLM have been slashing jobs and shelving growth
plans as they grapple with soaring fuel prices and a weak
economy.
IAG for instance last week posted an operating loss of 278
million euros in the first quarter, traditionally a weak period
for airlines.
Ryanair's largest low-cost rival easyJet last week
said it expected 4 percent growth in revenue per seat in the
next six months and improved profitability for the full-year.
($1 = 0.7798 euros)
