DUBLIN, July 28 Ryanair boosted its
annual profit guidance on Monday after booking a
better-than-expected first quarter in which net income rose 152
percent from a year earlier.
The Irish airline raised its forecast for full year profit
to between 620 million euros and 650 million euros in the year
to March 2015, up from a range of 580 million euros to 620
million euros previously.
For the three months to June, it earned 197 million euros
after tax, better than a forecast of 157 million euros in a poll
of analysts conducted by the company and the 78 million euros it
made a year ago.
