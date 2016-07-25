DUBLIN, July 25 Budget carrier Ryanair Holdings
PLC said on Monday it remains on track to post its
highest-ever profit this year, despite Britain's vote to leave
the European Union, but said it will seek to cushion
uncertainties that lie ahead by shifting capacity away from
Britain starting this winter.
Europe's largest airline by passenger numbers reiterated a
forecast made before the June 23 Brexit referendum that net
profit after tax would grow 13 percent in the year to end-March
2017 to between 1.38 billion euros ($1.51 billion) and 1.43
billion euros.
Rival easyJet PLC last week said it was unable to
give an earnings forecast in the aftermath of Brexit, a deadly
attack in Nice an attempted coup in Turkey, while Germany's
Lufthansa warned on profit.
Chief Executive Michael O'Leary said in a statement Ryanair
would ameliorate the impact of a fall in fares by shifting
capacity away from Britain starting this winter. He said the
company faced further disruption if Britain failed to secure
access to Europe's Open Skies agreement, but that these risks
would be manageable.
($1 = 0.9115 euros)
(Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)