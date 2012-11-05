(Changes to "end-September" from "end-October" in third
DUBLIN Nov 5 Ryanair said profit in the
first half jumped 10 percent, beating expectations thanks to
higher fares and a lower fuel bill, prompting Europe's biggest
budget airline to raise its guidance for full-year profit.
The Dublin-based airline, which is waiting to hear whether
EU regulators will approve its takeover of Aer Lingus,
said fares rose 6 percent in the second half, coupled with a
surge in passenger numbers during the summer months.
Net profit for the six months to end-September was 596
million euros ($765.6 million), up from 544 million a year ago,
ahead of analyst expectations at 564 million. Revenue surged 15
percent to 3.1 billion euros.
The airline lifted its forecast for the year to March to a
profit of between 490 million euros and 520 million euros from
its previous guidance of 400 million to 440 million euros.
($1 = 0.7785 euros)
