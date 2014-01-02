BRIEF-Wuhan Hanshang Group to pay cash div 0.4 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
* Says it plans to pay cash div 0.4 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
DUBLIN Jan 2 Ryanair Holdings PLC : * RYANAIR DECEMBER TRAFFIC GROWS 4 pct TO 5M CUSTOMERS * Load factor unchanged at 81 pct * Annual traffic to December rose 2 pct to 81.4m customers
* Says it plans to pay cash div 0.4 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
* Tsai Tien-Chun has tendered his resignation as chief financial officer Source text (http://bit.ly/2ox2O7X) Further company coverage: