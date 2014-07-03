LONDON, July 3 Low cost airline Ryanair
said it would switch to fly from Glasgow International airport,
the Scottish city's premium airport, dropping a current route
from a smaller airport, as it attempts to win more business
customers.
Ryanair said on Thursday it would set up a new base at
Glasgow International and increase routes and flights between
Glasgow and London and Dublin in Ireland, as well as from
Edinburgh to London.
The budget carrier had previously operated from Glasgow's
Prestwick airport.
"Ryanair remains committed to its long standing base at
Prestwick where the airline has a major maintenance facility and
is currently in discussions with Glasgow Prestwick and the
Scottish Government, its new owners, to explore growth
opportunities to/from Prestwick," the company said in a
statement.
(Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Kate Holton)