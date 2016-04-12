* Irish low-cost airline to offer enhanced customer services
* To introduce first loyalty scheme in decades
* Charm offensive of recent years has boosted profits
By Conor Humphries
DUBLIN, April 12 Ryanair is to launch
its first loyalty scheme in decades, introduce customer
satisfaction surveys and allow "one-tap" upgrades using mobile
phones as it extends its efforts to rid itself of a reputation
for poor service.
The Irish low-cost airline, Europe's largest by passenger
numbers, has seen profits and passenger numbers soar since Chief
Executive Michael O'Leary announced in 2014 that he would stop
"unnecessarily pissing off" his customers.
Since then the airline has slashed punitive fees for
checking in bags and rolled out pre-assigned seating, flexible
business fares and freshly brewed coffee on board.
After decades of refusing to contemplate the kind of reward
schemes offered by other airlines, Ryanair on Tuesday unveiled
"My Ryanair Club" which will offer customers discounts and free
flights depending on how often they use the airline.
Ryanair briefly offered a customer loyalty card before
O'Leary took over as chief executive in 1994.
The new scheme, which aims to entice people to save credit
card data on their Ryanair phone apps, will offer customers one
free return flight when they book 12 flights in a year and will
make specific offers to customers depending on their travel
habits.
"We always said we would never have a scheme with cards and
statements and all that administrative waste... But with big
data each passenger can have their own (personalised) loyalty
scheme," O'Leary told journalists, adding that this would avoid
any significant additional costs.
O'Leary, who has transformed European aviation with his
dedication to a no-frills service, denied that his hand was
forced two years ago by investors and fellow executives.
Instead he said, a loss of customers to rivals such as Aer
Lingus and easyJet made change inevitable.
"We had locked ourselves into a position of, 'We're cheaper,
nastier and we don't care'. But there were millions of
passengers saying I don't care how cheap you are," O'Leary said.
HOW ARE WE DOING?
Once passengers agree to save their credit card information
on their phone apps, Ryanair plans to launch "one-flick"
purchases, mimicking the "one-click" purchases on Amazon.com.
Customers will be able to pay for priority boarding, express
security checks and premium seats from their phones.
The app will also offer airport transfers, parking tickets -
and eventually tickets for local landmarks and concerts - using
software that recognises the phone's location.
EasyJet offers services such as free seat reservation,
fast-track security and extra cabin bag to members who pay an
annual fee.
Ryanair customers will also be prompted to rate their flight
to give the company instant feedback on areas where customer
service remains weak.
O'Leary credits the company's Always Getting Better customer
service drive with lifting annual passenger numbers to 106
million from 80 million and shrinking its average percentage of
empty seats per flight to 8 percent from 18.
Ryanair's share price has doubled to over 13 euros from 6.50
euros in late 2014.
O'Leary, whose horse won the famous Grand National
steeplechase at the weekend, said he had learned some humility.
"Customers demonstrated by moving in fairly small, but
significant amounts that we don't know it all - that I have
still things to learn."
