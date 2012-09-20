DUBLIN, Sept 20 Three Ryanair aircraft
that made emergency landings in Spain in July were carrying more
than the required level of fuel, but the company should still
review its policy, the Irish Aviation Authority (IAA) said on
Thursday.
The recommendation came after Irish and Spanish aviation
officials met in Dublin this week following comments by Spanish
authorities about incidents in their airspace involving Europe's
largest budget airline.
Spain has called for tighter safety regimes at low-cost
airlines, while Ryanair has accused the Spanish aviation
authorities of falsifying information on incidents involving its
planes, an accusation Spanish officials have rejected.
In a preliminary report made public by Ryanair, the IAA
found that the three planes that departed for Madrid were
carrying fuel in excess of requirements. Having to divert to
Valencia with fuel close to the minimum diversion level likely
presented challenges to the crew.
It recommended that Ryanair review its fuel policy and
consider issuing guidance to crew with respect to fuel when
flying into busy airports, particularly in poor weather
conditions when diversions were likely.
The IAA also advised the Spanish aviation authority to
review delays into Madrid and whether it should recommend that
additional fuel be carried during normal operations.
Ryanair said the report disproved claims in Spanish media
that its aircraft carried less than minimum fuel and were in
breach of EU regulations.
Irish and Spanish authorities are also investigating two
other incidents involving diverted Ryanair flights.