* Post Holdings Inc- on March 28, entered into an amended and restated credit agreement - sec filing
LONDON, Sept 16 Ryanair on Monday agreed to boost flights to London's Stansted airport by 50 percent over the next decade in a deal that would bring an additional 7 million passengers per year through the city's fourth largest airport.
The deal ends a stand-off with the airport's owners Manchester Airports Group over landing charges, which earlier in the year led the Irish low-cost carrier to threaten to cut its Stansted flights by 9 percent.
* Files for potential mixed shelf; size not disclosed - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2nILBeC) Further company coverage:
BOSTON, March 31 Investors have given billionaire hedge fund manager David Einhorn's plan to boost General Motors Co's value a frosty reception with most surveyed saying his call for two types of shares would not raise the automaker's worth, according to an Evercore ISI poll.