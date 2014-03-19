BRIEF-Swedol says March sales up 21.6 pct yr/yr
* Says March sales +21.6 percent year/year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)
DUBLIN, March 19 Ryanair :
* Adds 2 million new seats per annum at Stansted to 15.1 million in total from this winter
* Grows capacity to over 700 weekly flights from 490 (Reporting by Conor Humphries)
* Says March sales +21.6 percent year/year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)
STOCKHOLM, April 18 The world's second-biggest fashion retailer, Swedish H&M, reported on Tuesday a 6 percent increase in local-currency March sales, just below a preliminary reading.