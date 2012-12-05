BRIEF-Ajwa for Food Industries Co Egypt FY consol profit rises
* FY consol net profit EGP 5.3 million versus EGP 3.3 million year ago
DUBLIN Dec 5 Ryanair said passenger numbers grew by 5 percent in November compared to the same period last year as it flew 4.9 million passengers.
Europe's largest low-cost airline also said on Wednesday that its load factor - the measurement of average seat sales - remained steady year-on-year at 80 percent.
* FY consol net profit EGP 5.3 million versus EGP 3.3 million year ago
DUBAI, June 4 Gulf stock markets generally consolidated in quiet trade on Sunday although major property firm Ezdan Holding rebounded in Qatar. Ezdan had tumbled as much as 29 percent since late last month, when shareholders approved the delisting of the company. However, it has begun recovering in the past two trading days and was up 9.5 percent on Sunday at 12.53 riyals in heavy trade.