MEDIA-San Miguel offers to build $545 mln Manila-Tagaytay toll road - Inquirer
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.
DUBLIN Nov 6 Ryanair says:
* October load factor 82 pct, down 2 percentage points vs year ago
* October passenger traffic up 4 percent vs year ago to 7.54 million
HONG KONG, June 5 Gas services operator China Gas Holdings Ltd said it expects its net profit for the year to end-March to rise more than 70 percent, thanks to considerable growth of its principal business in the second half.