DUBLIN May 24 Ryanair's experiment with selling
journeys involving connecting flights is going very well and may
be extended to London's Stansted and Dublin airport within the
next 12 months, Chief Executive Michael O'Leary said on
Wednesday.
Ryanair become Europe's largest airline by passenger numbers
by running a bare-bones operation, which included shunning trips
involving a transfer to a connecting flight to avoid the risk of
having to compensate passengers for missed connections.
But O'Leary dropped his opposition in 2015 as part of the
airline's efforts to expand beyond its traditional customer base
to fill a rapidly growing fleet of planes.
"The connecting flights trialled in Rome Fiumicino, which
has been up and running for a month, is going very well,"
O'Leary told a news conference in Dublin. "We are seeing a big
uptake on Italian domestic routes into Rome."
The trial means, for example, that a passenger in Italy
wanting to fly to London from a city with no direct Ryanair
route can now buy one ticket and change in Rome, rather than
flying via Rome but paying for two separate Ryanair tickets.
Airports also typically charge lower fees for connecting
passengers, which allows the airline to charge less for a flight
from within Italy connecting to another Ryanair flight in Rome
than selling the two legs separately.
For example, at Rome Fiumicino, airlines are charged 17.77
euros per passengers starting domestic or EU flights there but
only pay 6.22 euros for transfer passengers.
"We think as we iron out the wrinkles in this over the next
couple of months it would be logical that we would begin then to
offer connections maybe at Dublin airport, certainly at Stansted
airport in the next 12 months," O'Leary said.
The airline is working with a minimum transfer time of two
and a half hours in the trial and there have been no issues with
delays, Chief Operating Officer David O'Brien said.
Any passengers on flights delayed by more than three hours
would already qualify for compensation under European rules.
Once its internal transfers are working smoothly, Ryanair
plans to start offering feeder flights for long-haul routes with
other airlines.
O'Leary said Ryanair was in talks with Norwegian Air Shuttle
, Aer Lingus and Portugal's TAP about feeding
their long-haul flights and said the main factor delaying a
launch was coordinating IT infrastructure.
O'Brien said Ryanair would offer access to its inventory of
tickets to the partner airline and that Ryanair itself would not
take any responsibility for missed connections.
He declined to comment on whether Ryanair might offer
airlines a discount on the prices charged on Ryanair.com.
(Reporting by Conor Humphries; editing by David Clarke)