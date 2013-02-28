DUBLIN Feb 28 Ryanair is to cut almost 1 million passengers from its capacity at London's Stansted airport over the next year after the airport's owner increased charges by 6 percent, the Irish low-cost carrier said on Thursday.

Ryanair, which accounted for around 70 percent of Stansted's traffic in 2011, will cut 170 flights a week from the airport, a 9 percent reduction, it said.