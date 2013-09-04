DUBLIN, Sept 4 Ryanair CEO:

* weakness in Sept-Nov is across European markets, not due to capacity increases

* expects European airline market to be weaker than generally expected in the coming months

* 'a lot of price discounting on the marketplace' to respond with significant increase in advertising spend

* to ground 70-80 aircraft in the winter vs. pvs plan of 50 aircraft

* sees Q2 average fares up by 2 pct (vs pvs forecast of +5 pct); 2 pct point fall due to sterling

* Sterling exchange rate No. 1 reason for weaker profit forecast