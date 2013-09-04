BRIEF-LeEco says merger agreement to acquire Vizio will not proceed due to regulatory headwinds
* LeEco - LeEco Global Group Ltd's merger agreement to acquire vizio will not proceed due to regulatory headwinds
DUBLIN, Sept 4 Ryanair said on Wednesday it could miss its full-year profit forecast as competition, austerity and exchange rates hit forward bookings.
The airline said it now expects its full-year net profit to be at the bottom end of its previously guided range of between 570 million euros and 600 million euros, but that if fares continue to weaken, the airline may fall short.
* invigor signs three-year contract extension with Moët Hennessy Australia