MOVES-Russell Investments named Joseph Linhares EMEA head
April 25 Asset manager Russell Investments Ltd named Joseph Linhares head of Europe, Middle east and Africa (EMEA).
April 30 Ryanair Holdings Plc :
* Ryanair buys 5 more boeing 737-800 aircraft
* New order increases from 175 to 180 units, with 4 in 2015 & 1 in 2016
* Will now take 21 aircraft deliveries (up from 17) between September 2014 and July 2015
* Airline to open more routes and additional frequencies on existing routes for summer 2015
* 5 new aircraft brings value of Ryanair's order book to over $16 billion at current list prices Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 25 Asset manager Russell Investments Ltd named Joseph Linhares head of Europe, Middle east and Africa (EMEA).
* Victoria Gold appoints VP Exploration and doubles camp capacity at Eagle Gold project site, Yukon Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: