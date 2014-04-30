April 30 Ryanair Holdings Plc :

* Ryanair buys 5 more boeing 737-800 aircraft

* New order increases from 175 to 180 units, with 4 in 2015 & 1 in 2016

* Will now take 21 aircraft deliveries (up from 17) between September 2014 and July 2015

* Airline to open more routes and additional frequencies on existing routes for summer 2015

* 5 new aircraft brings value of Ryanair's order book to over $16 billion at current list prices