BRIEF-Indiana governor Eric Holcomb schedules Toyota jobs announcement Jan. 24
Indiana governor Eric Holcomb schedules Toyota jobs announcement for Tuesday, January 24, 2017
July 3 Ryanair Holdings Plc
* Ryanair launches new Scottish routes and new base
* Launching 3 new routes between Edinburgh and London, Glasgow and London and Glasgow and Dublin will deliver over 3m customers, as ryanair invests over $450m in Scotland.
Ryanair's existing once daily flight from glasgow prestwick to dublin will now switch to glasgow intl as part of an expanded 3 times daily business service between glasgow and dublin
WASHINGTON, Jan 23 U.S. President Donald Trump formally withdrew the United States from the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal on Monday, distancing America from its Asian allies, as China's influence in the region rises.