LOS ANGELES "Love Story" actor Ryan O'Neal has been diagnosed with prostate cancer but says his doctors expect him to make a full recovery.

O'Neal, 70, whose long time partner Farrah Fawcett died of anal cancer in June 2009, said he was shocked by the news but was glad that it had been detected early.

"Recently I was diagnosed with Stage 2 prostate cancer. Although I was shocked and stunned by the news, I feel fortunate that it was detected early and according to my extraordinary team of doctors the prognosis is positive for a full recovery," the actor said in a statement.

"I am deeply grateful for the support of my friends and family during this time, and I urge everyone to get regular check-ups, as early detection is the best defense against this horrible disease that has afflicted so many," he added.

O'Neal made his name as the lead actor in the 1970 romantic movie "Love Story", and went on to star in "What's Up Doc?", and "Paper Moon" with his young daughter Tatum O'Neal.

(Reporting By Jill Serjeant)