May 19 Ryder System <R.N), a truck rental and
supply chain management company, could see its shares rise as
much as 20 percent, according to a Barron's report.
In its May 18 edition, Barron's said Ryder can capitalize on
positive mometum in the truck leasing cycle.
An upswing in auto and housing sales have also helped some
of Ryder's largest customers, like car makers Toyota Motor Corp
and General Motors Co as well as flooring and
carpet maker Mohawk Industries Inc, the report said.
Shares of Ryder are up around 25 percent this year. Shares
closed Friday at $62.52.
"If they can get back to peak margins, the stock will be in
the low 70s a year from now," Thomas Browne, a portfolio manager
at Keeley Asset Management in Chicago, told Barron's.