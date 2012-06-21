June 21 Trucking and logistics company Ryder Systems Inc cut its quarterly earnings forecast citing lower demand for its commercial rental services.

The company said it now expects second-quarter earnings of 90 cents to 95 cents per share, down from its earlier view of $1.07 to $1.12 per share.

It also expects to implement cost reduction initiatives.

Its shares fell 8 percent to $37.49 in after-market trading from its Thursday close of $40.75.