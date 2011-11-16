BRIEF-Cyxone signs agreement to buy Rabeximod
* SIGNS AGREEMENT ON EXCLUSIVE RIGHT TO ACQUIRE CLINICAL DRUG CANDIDATE RABEXIMOD FROM OXYPHARMA AB
WELLINGTON Nov 17 New Zealand rest home operator Ryman Healthcare Ltd reported on Thursday a 14 percent lift in first half profit on increased sales, and said it expected a solid lift in profit.
The company said its net after tax profit for the six months to Sept 30 was NZ$59.6 million ($45.8 million) compared with NZ$52.3 million a year earlier.
The result included unrealised property value gains. It said underlying profit rose 15 percent to NZ$41.4 million.
It raised its dividend payout to 3.9 cents a share from 3.4 cps last year.
The company operates 24 villages nationwide, which each offer a combination of retirement living and resthome care. It said it had raised its building rate to 550 units a year.
"We expect to achieve our target of 15 percent underlying profit growth for the full year," said chairman David Kerr.
Shares in the company closed on Wednesday at NZ$2.59.
(Gyles Beckford)
* EPIGENOMICS AG: EXECUTIVE BOARD AND SUPERVISORY BOARD RECOMMEND ACCEPTANCE OF THE VOLUNTARY PUBLIC TAKEOVER OFFER