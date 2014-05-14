BRIEF-Amgen reports Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $3.15
WELLINGTON May 15 New Zealand rest home operator Ryman Healthcare Ltd posted a 42.5 percent jump in full-year profit do to a strong property market and increasing demand for retirement village services, the company said on Thursday.
The country's largest listed retirement village operator said its net profit after tax was NZ$194.8 million ($168.59 million)compared with NZ$137 million a year ago.
Ryman, which owns 26 retirement villages, declared a dividend of 6.2 cents per share, up from 5.4 cents a year ago.
($1 = 1.1555 New Zealand Dollars) (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu)
* Adamis Pharmaceuticals announces closing of public offering of common stock and exercise of over-allotment option in full Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: