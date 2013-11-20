BRIEF-Teva announces FDA approval of AUSTEDO tablets for treatment of chorea associated with huntington’s disease
* Teva announces FDA approval of AUSTEDO™ (deutetrabenazine) tablets for the treatment of chorea associated with huntington’s disease
WELLINGTON Nov 21 New Zealand rest home and retirement village operator Ryman Healthcare Ltd reported on Thursday a 14 percent rise in first half profit on improved sales and valuation gains, and said it expected to see a lift in full year earnings.
The company's net profit for the six months to Sept 30 was NZ$78.4 million ($64.8 millon) against NZ$68.8 million the year before.
Underlying profit, which removes valuation gains, was a record NZ$58.5 million up 22 percent on the previous year.
The company, which operates 26 retirement villages, reported higher sales and has recently expanded into Australia.
It declared a dividend of 5.6 cents a share from 4.6 cents last year.
The company said it was on track to increase its underlying profit by 15 percent.
($1=NZ$1.2094) (Gyles Beckford)
* Teva announces FDA approval of AUSTEDO™ (deutetrabenazine) tablets for the treatment of chorea associated with huntington’s disease
NEW YORK, April 3 The U.S. government on Monday slightly improved its final payment rate for health insurers who offer Medicare Advantage plans for older people and the disabled, settling on an increase of 0.45 percent on average for 2018.
NEW YORK, April 3 The U.S. government on Monday said it would increase payments to health insurers who offer Medicare Advantage insurance by 0.45 percent on average, a slightly better outcome for insurers than initially proposed in February.