TOKYO Aug 24 Ryohin Keikaku Co Ltd, the operator of Muji brand stores, will open a flagship store in Beijing next year and plans to accelerate store openings in China to 50 per year from 2017, the president of the Japanese retailer said.

Satoru Matsuzaki also told Reuters in an interview on Monday that Chinese sales are up almost 20 percent year-on-year in August, indicating business has stayed solid despite the stock market turmoil in that country.

Ryohin Keikaku had 128 stores in China as of end-May, its biggest market outside Japan, as it looks for growth outside its mature domestic market. (Reporting by Danying Sun and Ritsuko Shimizu; Editing by Chris Gallagher)