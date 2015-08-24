TOKYO Aug 24 Ryohin Keikaku Co Ltd,
the operator of Muji brand stores, will open a flagship store in
Beijing next year and plans to accelerate store openings in
China to 50 per year from 2017, the president of the Japanese
retailer said.
Satoru Matsuzaki also told Reuters in an interview on Monday
that Chinese sales are up almost 20 percent year-on-year in
August, indicating business has stayed solid despite the stock
market turmoil in that country.
Ryohin Keikaku had 128 stores in China as of end-May, its
biggest market outside Japan, as it looks for growth outside its
mature domestic market.
(Reporting by Danying Sun and Ritsuko Shimizu; Editing by Chris
Gallagher)