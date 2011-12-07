VIENNA Dec 7 Austria's Raiffeisen Zentralbank will ask its investors for permission to issue up to 3 million new shares, an invitation for the group's annual shareholder meeting showed on Wednesday.

RZB, the unlisted parent of Raiffeisen Bank International , will also seek approval to issue non-voting participation capital at the Dec. 28 AGM, the invitation said.

The group has said it needs around 2.5 billion euros ($3.35 billion) to reach a 9 percent core capital target by the middle of 2012 under guidelines set by the European Banking Authority.

It said last month it could cut assets and reshuffle its capital structure to meet regulatory targets without curbing growth in its core emerging Europe markets.

($1 = 0.7472 euros)

(Reporting by Sylvia Westall, Editing by Mark Potter)