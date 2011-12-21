* Austria should be flexible if other authorities are-RZB

* Watchdogs reject go-it-alone approach for Austria

* Raiffeisen's Rothensteiner says confident of profits

* No talks planned for outside investors in RZB or RBI unit (Adds comments from central bank, FMA watchdog)

VIENNA, Dec 21 Austria's central bank and markets watchdog said they won't let domestic banks soften tough new European bank capital rules by counting non-voting capital that some banks sold to private investors during the 2008/09 financial crisis.

Walter Rothensteiner, the head of Raiffeisen Zentralbank, had said on Wednesday Austrian authorities should consider adopting a flexible approach to European guidelines and include such private "participation capital" as hard capital.

But the Austrian National Bank and FMA supervisor said there were no prospects for skirting European Banking Authority (EBA) recommendations on how major banks are supposed to build a core tier one ratio of 9 percent of risk-weighted assets by mid-2012.

"The central bank and the FMA are obliged to stick to the rules and they are set by the EBA and the European Union," a spokesman for the Austrian National Bank said by email.

An FMA spokesman added: "As a supervisory agency we are strictly obliged to respect national and European law," noting it could not impinge on its mission to ensure financial market stability and trust in banks.

"Calls here from those being supervised are in any case superfluous," he added in an email.

After the financial crisis, financial regulators want banks to hold more high quality or "core tier one" capital to protect them from losses.

Rothensteiner had said if other national watchdogs in Europe amended EBA guidelines and took into account special domestic factors, the Austrian central bank and FMA could do the same.

"If we are not alone than we should consider making use of this," he told reporters, noting private participation capital could halve the overall 3.9 billion euro capital gap that big Austrian banks have to fill by mid-2012.

NO OUTSIDE INVESTORS

The Raiffeisen group alone needs around 2.1 billion euros ($2.75 billion) under the EBA guidelines, which give it a 7 percent core tier one ratio rather than the 9.1 percent it gets under Austrian capital treatment, he said.

The EBA guidelines count as "hard" capital non-voting participation capital provided by states but not by private investors. Austrian rules include both.

Rothensteiner said he was confident Raiffeisen would make profits in the quarters leading up to the EBA deadline.

He said the Raiffeisen group was placed to generate at least 2.5 billion euros in additional capital by then, adding RZB and its listed Raiffeisen Bank International unit were not seeking outside investors to help strengthen their finances.

He was referring to a newspaper report last week that cited market rumours RZB could be in talks with Scandinavian investors.

Raiffeisen officials have already said the group could cut assets and reshuffle its capital structure to meet regulatory targets without curbing growth in its core emerging Europe markets, where it is the third-largest lender.

But Fitch Ratings said on Wednesday Raiffeisen "will be challenged to close the capital gap with internal measures".

Rothensteiner said Raiffeisen had not to his knowledge made use of the European Central Bank's first ever offering of three-year liquidity on Wednesday, noting it would draw on its pool of collateral only when necessary.

Rothensteiner said Raiffeisen would convert as much of its 1 billion euro participation capital as possible into core capital next year. It was also examining the option of using debt that converts into equity, so-called contingent convertibles.

($1 = 0.7628 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Jane Merriman)