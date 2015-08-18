* Yakunin to become senator in upper house
* Move widely seen as demotion after decade in railway post
* Yakunin is long-time friend of Putin
(Adds analysts, sources, context)
By Gleb Stolyarov and Jack Stubbs
MOSCOW, Aug 17 Vladimir Yakunin, the powerful
head of Russia's state railways and an old friend of President
Vladimir Putin, is to leave his post to become a senator, a rare
and unexpected reshuffle in the Kremlin's inner circle.
The move, revealed while Yakunin was on holiday, appeared to
be a significant demotion for a man who has known Putin since
they set up a cooperative of lakeside mansions for the elite in
St Petersburg in the 1990s, and was named by the U.S. Treasury
as his "close confidant".
Putin himself did little to dispel the sense of surprise. He
told reporters in Crimea on Tuesday that the move had been
Yakunin's choice, but added: "I have yet to speak to him about
it."
After 10 years spent controlling a state firm turning over
$40 billion by transporting output from the huge energy, mining
and farm sectors, the 67-year-old will now run for a largely
ceremonial post as senator for the Kaliningrad region - a Baltic
territory cut off from the rest of Russia.
In a letter to staff seen by Reuters, Yakunin said he had
been "offered the chance to continue working on protecting the
rights of the country's citizens ... as a representative in the
supreme body of legislative power".
Although the Federation Council, the upper house where
senators sit, has few formal powers, that could change after
next year's parliamentary election, perhaps if Putin wanted to
line Yakunin up for a more political role ahead of the 2018
presidential election.
A source close to Russian railways said that, if he won the
by-election for the Kaliningrad seat, Yakunin could become
deputy speaker of the house.
FALL FROM GRACE?
However, several commentators said Yakunin, who signed a new
three-year contract with Russian Railways only last year,
appeared to have fallen from grace.
"It was totally unexpected. There was not a single rumour
inside the company," said a Russian industry source close to the
railways, noting that no successor had been named. "Even
yesterday, top management didn't know anything."
Yekaterina Shulman from the Presidential Academy of National
Economy and Public Administration said Russia's deep economic
recession, triggered by low oil prices and Western sanctions
over Ukraine, was fuelling infighting among Kremlin clans.
"His position was very big ... It involved huge money. There
will be plenty of contenders for such a juicy pie," she told the
radio station Ekho Moskvy.
"The infighting is on the rise and ... and we will be seeing
unexpected departures more and more often of people who we
thought were untouchable."
Apart from Yakunin, Putin's inner circle consists of the
banking and industrial magnates Gennady Timchenko and the
Rotenberg and Kovalchuk brothers as well as Igor Sechin, head of
the state oil giant Rosneft.
Having served as a Soviet diplomat at the United Nations in
the 1980s, Yakunin was one of those who seized on the chaos
following the collapse of communism.
PERSONAL SANCTIONS
He has never disclosed his salary but Russian
anti-corruption bloggers calculated that it could be as high as
$15 million a year.
When Putin had to step down from the presidency in 2008
after serving two consecutive terms, Yakunin was even flagged as
a possible successor.
So close was he to Putin that he was one of those singled
out by the U.S. Treasury last year for personal sanctions after
Russia invaded the Crimean Peninsula and annexed it from
Ukraine.
"I am in good company," he responded in his blog. "I cannot
hide the fact that I felt flattered. All the people on the list
are notable people, people who have done a lot for Russia."
But Russian Railways has been plagued by problems on his
watch, not least allegations of widespread corruption.
In 2009, Yakunin survived the public fallout from a
derailment on the flagship high-speed rail line from Moscow to
St Petersburg in which more than two dozen people were killed, a
crash later blamed on terrorists.
A Reuters investigation found last year that under Yakunin,
Russian Railways had paid billions of dollars to private
contractors with shady owners and little or no presence at their
registered headquarters.
Yakunin has always dismissed allegations of corruption. He
said the problem was worse in the West, because there was more
there to steal.
(Additional reporting by Denis Pinchuk in Moscow and Denis
Dyomkin in Crimea; Editing by Kevin Liffey)