European shares seen down slightly as oil drops, earnings in focus- For more see the LiveMarkets blog
MILAN, May 5 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
Jan 23 S Immo AG :
* Says sold the hotel at the Viertel Zwei Complex in Vienna to the German Deka Immobilien GmbH for roughly 35 million euros ($40 million) Source text: bit.ly/1y6I9or Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8832 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
MILAN, May 5 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
COLOMBO, May 5 The Sri Lankan rupee traded slightly higher on Friday on dollar selling by exporters while the market awaited inflows from sovereign bond and syndicated loans, dealers said.