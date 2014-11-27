Nov 27 S Immo AG :

* 9-month rental income still came out at 84.5 million euros (9-month 2013: 88.3 million euros)

* Says targets for 2014 confirmed

* 9-month revenues amounted to 140.5 million euros, compared with 145.3 million euros in same period last year

* EBITDA for first three quarters was 67.6 million euros, compared with 75.4 million euros in same period in 2013

* 9-month consolidated net profit rose to 22.2 million euros (9-month 2013: 21.4 million euros)

* 9-month FFO I amounted to 17.9 million euros, compared with 22.5 million euros a year earlier

* Says reaffirms its goal for financial year 2014: once again to increase results of previous year

* Says also intends to continue to pursue its steady dividend policy