SINGAPORE May 7 GS Caltex, South Korea's second largest refiner by capacity, has restarted a 90,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) naphtha splitter after it was unexpectedly shut down around April 18 following mechanical trouble, traders said on Monday.

The unit was likely restarted early on Monday, they said, slightly later than expected. Traders were expecting it to resume operations by the middle of last week.

(Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Eric Meijer.)