WRAPUP 6-Trump scolds Qatar as Tillerson seeks to ease crisis
* Trump says he took decision to call Qatar on terror funding
SINGAPORE May 7 GS Caltex, South Korea's second largest refiner by capacity, has restarted a 90,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) naphtha splitter after it was unexpectedly shut down around April 18 following mechanical trouble, traders said on Monday.
The unit was likely restarted early on Monday, they said, slightly later than expected. Traders were expecting it to resume operations by the middle of last week.
(Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Eric Meijer.)
* Trump says he took decision to call Qatar on terror funding
OSLO, June 10 Norwegian oil workers and their employers have extended wage negotiations past a midnight deadline in a bid to avert a strike that would cut the country's oil and gas production, industry representatives said on Saturday.