* S-Oil to bring online new naphtha tank
* Tank to store heavy full-range grade
* New storage capacity enables refiner to import more
By Seng Li Peng and Meeyoung Cho
SINGAPORE/SEOUL, Oct 15 South Korea's S-Oil Corp
will complete a 40,000-tonne naphtha storage tank at
Onsan by late November, helping it to buy more to take advantage
of lower prices, industry sources said on Wednesday.
The new tank will come online at the right time for South
Korea's third largest refiner as naphtha prices have crashed to
deep discount levels to benchmarks.
S-Oil, which started building the tank earlier this year, on
Tuesday bought up to 20,000 tonnes of heavy full-range naphtha
for second-half November delivery to Onsan at a discount of $8
to $9 a tonne to Japan quotes on a cost-and-freight (C&F) basis,
traders said.
"Naphtha is cheap now. Once the tank is completed, S-Oil
can buy a full medium-range tanker size heavy full-range cargo
of up to 35,000 tonnes instead of 15,000-20,000 tonnes or 25,000
tonnes," said one of the sources.
S-Oil, majority owned by Saudi Aramco, operates a
669,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery in the city of Ulsan,
Onsan county, about 380 km (236 miles) southeast of Seoul.
The sources said S-Oil buys heavy full-range naphtha for its
own consumption but sells a lighter grade of naphtha, usually to
Japanese trading houses.
It sold on Tuesday a total of 66,000 tonnes of the lighter
grade for November loading to Marubeni and Petro-Diamond for at
a discount of $19 to $20 a tonne, making this the fresh low for
S-Oil spot sale prices.
The heavy full-range naphtha is fed into S-Oil's condensate
splitter, which can purely use condensates or be fed with a
mixture of condensates and heavy full-range naphtha. The
production yield, however, will be different.
"As long as condensate prices are higher than naphtha,
refiners will consider using the latter," said another source.
S-Oil also operates a 740,000-tonnes-per-year paraxylene
plant as part of its refinery and petrochemical operations.
Paraxylene, used among other things to make polyethylene
terephthalate (PET) bottles for drinks, relies on heavy naphtha
as feedstock.
