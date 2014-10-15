* S-Oil to bring online new naphtha tank

By Seng Li Peng and Meeyoung Cho

SINGAPORE/SEOUL, Oct 15 South Korea's S-Oil Corp will complete a 40,000-tonne naphtha storage tank at Onsan by late November, helping it to buy more to take advantage of lower prices, industry sources said on Wednesday.

The new tank will come online at the right time for South Korea's third largest refiner as naphtha prices have crashed to deep discount levels to benchmarks.

S-Oil, which started building the tank earlier this year, on Tuesday bought up to 20,000 tonnes of heavy full-range naphtha for second-half November delivery to Onsan at a discount of $8 to $9 a tonne to Japan quotes on a cost-and-freight (C&F) basis, traders said.

"Naphtha is cheap now. Once the tank is completed, S-Oil can buy a full medium-range tanker size heavy full-range cargo of up to 35,000 tonnes instead of 15,000-20,000 tonnes or 25,000 tonnes," said one of the sources.

S-Oil, majority owned by Saudi Aramco, operates a 669,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery in the city of Ulsan, Onsan county, about 380 km (236 miles) southeast of Seoul.

The sources said S-Oil buys heavy full-range naphtha for its own consumption but sells a lighter grade of naphtha, usually to Japanese trading houses.

It sold on Tuesday a total of 66,000 tonnes of the lighter grade for November loading to Marubeni and Petro-Diamond for at a discount of $19 to $20 a tonne, making this the fresh low for S-Oil spot sale prices.

The heavy full-range naphtha is fed into S-Oil's condensate splitter, which can purely use condensates or be fed with a mixture of condensates and heavy full-range naphtha. The production yield, however, will be different.

"As long as condensate prices are higher than naphtha, refiners will consider using the latter," said another source.

S-Oil also operates a 740,000-tonnes-per-year paraxylene plant as part of its refinery and petrochemical operations.

Paraxylene, used among other things to make polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottles for drinks, relies on heavy naphtha as feedstock. (Editing by William Hardy)