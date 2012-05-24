Indian consumer products maker Jyothy Laboratories Ltd has appointed S Raghunandan as the chief executive and director.

Raghunandan joins JLL from Reckitt Benckiser (India) Ltd and has nearly 20 years of experience in sales, marketing and strategic & tactical planning. He resigned from the general manager's post within five months of joining the company due to personal and health reasons. He had also held senior positions with companies like Paras Pharmaceuticals (managing director), Dabur India (executive vice-president, sales), Dabur International (CEO) and Hindustan Unilever (regional sales manager).

Raghunandan obtained his degree in Chemical Engineering from Birla Institute of Technology and Science (Pilani) and was an alumnus of IIM-Kolkata.

"He is well-positioned to take on a significant role, which will help us in leading our operations. The company is going through a transformation following the acquisition of Henkel India and we expect that his experience and expertise across the FMCG sector will enrich us and be of great value for the company," said MP Ramachandran, chairman & managing director of Jyothy Laboratories.

The company has also appointed Ramakrishnan Lakshminarayanan as an additional director.

Founded in 1983 by Ramachandran, Jyothy Laboratories is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. It has evolved from a single product proprietary firm into a multi-brand company involved in the manufacturing and marketing of products in fabric care, mosquito repellents, surface cleaning, personal care and incense sticks. The company has 28 manufacturing facilities in 16 locations across India, some of which are tax-efficient units.

Last year, the company had acquired 50.97 per cent stake in Henkel India which includes 59,360,203 equity shares at a price of Rs 20 per share. It had also raised funds of about $150-200 million from several private equity investors including Actis, Apax Partners, the Carlyle Group and Baring India Capital.

