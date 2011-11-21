* S3 had accused Apple of infringing four patents
* S3 had asked for Apple products to be barred from import
Nov 21 Apple Inc (AAPL.O) does not violate
patents owned by S3 Graphics Co, the International Trade
Commission said on Monday in the latest ruling in the
smartphone patent wars.
S3 had filed a complaint with the ITC in May 2010, accusing
Apple of infringing four patents for compressing data for
transmission and then decompressing it. S3 said the technology
was used to make Apple iPhones, the iPad, iPod touch and some
Apple computers.
An ITC internal judge had issued a preliminary ruling in
July that Apple infringed two of the patents and did not
infringe two others.
The entire commission disagreed, ruling that Apple did not
infringe any of the patents, and it closed its investigation.
S3 had asked for any infringing Apple products to be barred
from being imported into the United States.
Worldwide, Google's Android platform has just under 50
percent of the global smartphone market. Apple was second with
about 19 percent, according to the research firm Canalys.
The battle for supremacy of the lucrative market has been
waged on many fronts, including in patent courts around the
world.
The ITC can ban the importation of infringing products from
entry into the United States.
The case is at the International Trade Commission and is
No. 337-724.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz)