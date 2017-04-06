MELBOURNE, April 6 Australian miner South32 Ltd
on Thursday said its Cannington silver and lead mine in
the country's northeast had been hit by a fire, forcing it to
cut output forecasts.
"South32 advises that mining extraction at Cannington has
been temporarily impacted by an underground fire that damaged
the load-out and shaft haulage infrastructure," the company said
in a statement to the Australian Securities Exchange.
"Remediation work will be undertaken over a four-week period
and extraction of the higher grade (silver and lead) ... will be
delayed."
As a result, South32 has reduced production forecasts for
this year, cutting lead by 28,000 tonnes to 135,000 tonnes, zinc
by 10,000 tonnes to 70,000 tonnes and silver by 2.55 million
ounces to 16.5 million ounces.
(Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Joseph Radford)