HONG KONG May 5 Skin care and cosmetics
retailer Sa Sa International Holdings Ltd said it
expected to post a more than 50 percent drop in profits for the
year ended March, due to a slide in sales and gross profit in a
deteriorating retail environment.
The harsh retail climate had reduced operational efficiency,
the chain operator said late on Wednesday, without elaborating.
In a separate statement, Sa Sa said it recorded flat growth
at its Hong Kong and Macau retail sales over the April 30-May 2
Labour Day holidays, while same store sales grew only 1 percent
as compared to last year when the holiday fell between May 1-3.
Sales to domestic customers declined 13 percent during the
three-day holiday, reflecting poor consumption sentiment at home
and increased outbound travel due to the strength of the Hong
Kong dollar, the company said.
Sa Sa, which posted a 10.3 percent decline in profit last
year to HK$838.8 million, had said in April that its same-store
sales in Hong Kong and Macau fell 17.6 percent during the
January to March quarter, hit by declining mainland visitors and
weak local consumer sentiment.
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Ed Davies)