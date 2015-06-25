HONG KONG, June 25 Hong Kong skin care and
cosmetics retailer Sa Sa International Holdings Ltd
said on Thursday its full-year net profit fell 10.3 percent as
the weaker purchasing power of mainland Chinese shoppers and a
stronger currency hit consumer sentiment.
"We expect the pace of mainland China tourist arrivals will
continue to slow and that local consumption sentiment will
remain weak," Chairman and Chief Executive Simon Kwok said about
the outlook for next year in a filing to the Hong Kong bourse.
"A strong Hong Kong dollar will continue to make shopping
overseas more attractive for mainland Chinese and local
consumers, while price competition will add pressure to a slower
market," Kwok said.
Sa Sa's net profit fell to HK$838.8 million ($108.21
million) for the year ended March 31, from HK$935.2 million in
the year ago period. That compared to an average net profit
forecast of HK$825.2 million in a Reuters poll.
Revenue increased 2.7 percent to HK$8.76 billion. Its retail
network expanded to 287 stores from 280 a year ago.
The political situation in Hong Kong, and the faster pace of
change in consumer preferences may add to uncertainties in the
already slow retail market, Kwok said.
Shares of Sa Sa slid 0.7 percent prior to the results
announcement, lagging a 0.3 percent fall in the benchmark Hang
Seng index. Smaller rival Bonjour Holdings was
up 1.8 percent.
($1 = 7.7514 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)