HONG KONG Nov 24 Hong Kong skin care and
cosmetics retailer Sa Sa International Holdings Ltd
said on Tuesday its half-year net profit plunged 55 percent as a
drop in mainland tourists to the city and a stronger currency
hit consumer sentiment.
Sa Sa had warned in October it expected half-year profit to
drop by more than 50 percent due to a worsening operating
environment.
The strong Hong Kong dollar - which is pegged to the U.S.
dollar - has made the city an expensive destination. China's
wealthiest tourists are also now heading to more exotic
destinations.
Hong Kong's comparatively high rents and wages have hurt
companies as fewer mainland Chinese tourists have come to the
city to buy handbags, watches and designer clothing. The
territory's retail sales fell for a seventh straight month in
September.
Total tourist arrivals slipped 4 percent in September from a
year ago. Mainland visitors, which accounted for 77 percent of
the visitors to Hong Kong, fell 4.7 percent in the month,
according to Hong Kong Tourism Board data.
Sa Sa's net profit fell to HK$153 million ($19.7 million)
for the six months ended in September from HK$339.8 million a
year ago. Revenue fell 10.6 percent to HK$3.78 billion from
HK$4.23 billion a year earlier. The company said in a statement
the coming year will be a challenging one.
Shares of Sa Sa rose 4.6 percent in Tuesday afternoon
trading, beating a 0.9 percent drop in the benchmark Hang Seng
index. Shares of smaller rival Bonjour Holdings
were down 4 percent.
($1 = 7.7499 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)