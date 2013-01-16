JEDDAH, Jan 16 (Reuters)- - Samba Financial Group,
Saudi Arabia's second-largest listed bank, posted a 7.8 percent
fall in fourth quarter net profit, missing analyst expectations
as its income from special commissions declined.
The lender's net profit fell to 869 million riyals ($231.7
million) in the last three months of 2012,from 943 million
riyals in the last quarter of 2011, it said in a bourse
statement Wednesday.
Nine analysts surveyed by Reuters had forecast Samba would
have net profit of 1.1 billion riyals for the fourth quarter.
The bank attributed the decline in profits to lower income
from special commissions, which fell 5.4 percent to 1 billion
riyals, from 1.1 billion riyals for the same quarter in 2011.
Total operating income for the fourth quarter fell 3.6
percent to 1.45 billion riyals from 1.5 billion riyals in the
same period a year earlier.
Samba's loans and advances portfolio climbed 18 percent to
105 billion riyals from 89 billion riyals in the same period a
year earlier.
